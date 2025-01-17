Driver killed, 15 Russian tourists injured in Southern Expressway crash

January 17, 2025 - 8:54 am

An accident occurred early this morning (January 17) near the 138th-kilometer post on the Southern Expressway, at the Tangalle-bound exit. A bus carrying Russian foreign tourists collided with a cement-laden lorry traveling in the same direction.

The bus driver, who was injured in the accident, later succumbed to his injuries.

Additionally, 15 foreign nationals on the bus sustained injuries and have been admitted to the Tangalle Base Hospital.

At the time of the accident, approximately 30 foreign nationals were onboard the bus.