Duminda Silva arrested

Former MP Duminda Silva, who was admitted to the Sri Jayewardenepura Hospital this morning (June 01), was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) a short while ago.

He was serving as the Chairman of the Housing Development Authority.

The Supreme Court yesterday issued an interim order suspending the special presidential pardon granted to the former parliamentarian while he was serving a death sentence.

Accordingly, the country’s top court had ordered the CID to arrest Mr. Duminda Silva.