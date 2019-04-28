Mohamed Ibrahim Mohamed Ifran Ahmed, the elder brother of two suicide bombers, who blew themselves up at two hotels had been arrested by the STF during a raid in Dematagoda this morning, the Police said.

Sources said that the suspect was arrested in a house at the Mahawila Scheme in Dematagoda today.

The STF also recovered a German-manufactured air gun and two swords from the suspect’s possession.

He was handed over to the Dematagoda Police for further investigation.

Earlier, the Police took spice trader Mohamed Ibrahim into custody after his two sons were found to have been among those who carried out the attacks.

It was reported that Mohamed Ibrahim has nine children.

Source said two sons, Mohamed Ibrahim Mohamed Insaf Ahmed and Mohamed Ibrahim Mohamed Ilham Ahmed of Mohamed Ibrahim were the suicide bombers, who blew themselves up at Cinnamon Grand hotel and Shangri-La Hotel.

Earlier, the Police arrested two more sons and Mohamed Ibrahim Mohamed Ifran Ahmed was the third suspect taken into the custody.

Sources said another son of Mohamed Ibrahim at large.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Darshana Sanjeewa)