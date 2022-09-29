EU releases €1.5 million to address growing humanitarian needs in Sri Lanka

The European Union has released €1.5 million in humanitarian aid to respond to the ongoing socio-economic crisis affecting millions of people in Sri Lanka.

The new EU funding will mainly focus on multipurpose cash interventions to respond to the basic needs of the population, among which food, health, education and protection.

Humanitarian assistance will target the most vulnerable households that require immediate support.

Speaking in this regard, Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: “The people of Sri Lanka are suffering the hardship of a protracted socio-economic crisis that is increasingly exhausting resources and threatening food security of millions of people. With this new humanitarian funding, the EU reaffirms its support to the most vulnerable and will support the humanitarian response on the ground.”