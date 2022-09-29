Court of Appeal directs Attorney General to draft Contempt of Court charges against Sanath Nishantha

State Minister Sanath Nishantha who is alleged to have made a statement that was in contempt of court, was issued a summons by the Court of Appeal to be present in Court on 13th October 2022.

Justices of the Court of Appeal Nissanka Karunaratne, and R. Gurusinghe ordered the Sri Lankan Attorney General to prepare Contempt of Court charges against State Minister Sanath Nishantha and filed them in court.

The order was made when petitions were filed by two lawyers Vijitha Kumara and Priyalal Sirisena alleging that the State Minister represents Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) had committed contempt of court and caused harm to the rule of law in his comments to the media at the SLPP headquarters premises on the 23rd of August 2022, were taken up.

The matter will be called up on the 13th of October 2022.