Fertiliser crisis mafia to sell cultivated land – Welgama

Parliamentarian Kumara Welgama charges that the current fertiliser crisis created by the government is a form of a mafia to sell cultivated land in the country to foreign countries.

Speaking to the media yesterday the MP said several foreign countries are also involved in this mafia.

The MP said the government is engaged in efforts to ruin farmers and eradicate farming entirely in order to sell the whole country to foreign forces.

MP Welgama added wild elephants and animals will have no land area, as such land is also being sold to foreign states.

(Source: News Radio)