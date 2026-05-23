Five sentenced to death over Batapola murder case

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 23, 2026 - 6:24 pm

Five individuals were sentenced to death by the Balapitiya High Court after being found guilty of beating a man to death with poles and clubs in Bataduwa, Batapola, following a family dispute in 2007.

The death sentences were imposed yesterday (May 22) by Balapitiya High Court Judge Ruchira Weliwatte after a 19-year trial. The court ruled that the prosecution had proven the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

The convicted individuals were identified as Kulappuwawadu Wasantha Jayalath, Kulappuwawadu Pearl Bandula, Kulappuwawadu Nandana Pathmakeerthi, Siddha Marakkala Janaka Nanda Kumara and Hinidumage Lahiru Maduranga, all residents of Bataduwa in Batapola.

According to the case, the accused attacked and killed Manjula, a resident of Bataduwa, Batapola, on or around July 29, 2007, using poles and clubs during a dispute between families.

The convicted group included members of the same family, including a father, his sons and other relatives.