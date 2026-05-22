Arrest warrant issued against Basil Rajapaksa over Brown Hill case

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 22, 2026 - 1:00 pm

Former Minister Basil Rajapaksa has been issued an arrest warrant by the Matara Magistrate’s Court after repeatedly failing to appear before court in connection with the Brown Hill land case.

The warrant was issued today (May 22) when the case was taken up before Matara Chief Magistrate Chaturanga Eranga Dissanayake.

The case was filed by the Police Financial Crimes Investigation Division over the purchase of a one-and-a-half-acre land located at Brown’s Hill on Eliyakanda Road in Matara. The case alleges that the land was purchased using misappropriated funds.

Lawyers appearing on behalf of Basil Rajapaksa submitted medical reports and informed court that he is currently overseas receiving treatment for an illness, making him unable to appear before court.

However, after considering the submissions and noting that Rajapaksa had repeatedly failed to appear before court, the Magistrate rejected the request and ordered that a warrant be issued for his arrest.

The case has also been filed against several others, including Rajapaksa’s wife’s sister Ayoma Galappaththi and her husband Tissa Galappaththi.