Sri Lanka braces for very heavy rain as monsoon strengthens

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 22, 2026 - 8:45 am

The Department of Meteorology says the South-West monsoon is gradually establishing over Sri Lanka, with very heavy rainfall above 200 mm expected in several areas of the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces.

According to the department, the current rainy conditions affecting the south-western parts of the island are expected to continue for the next few hours.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces, as well as in the Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts.

The department said some areas in those regions could receive very heavy rainfall exceeding 200 mm, while heavy rainfall above 100 mm is also likely in parts of the Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts.

Several spells of showers are expected in the Northern Province and the Anuradhapura District.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva Province and in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2:00 PM.

Fairly strong winds of around 35-45 km/h can be expected at times over the western slopes of the central hills and in the Northern, North-Central, North-Western and Southern provinces, as well as in the Trincomalee District.

The Department of Meteorology has requested the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thunderstorms.