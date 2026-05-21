Sri Lanka tax revenue tops Rs. 1 Trillion

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 21, 2026 - 7:08 pm

Sri Lanka’s Inland Revenue Department has collected over Rs. 1 trillion in tax revenue as of May 18, 2026, marking a major milestone for the country’s financial stability and public services.

The achievement was announced in an official statement issued by the Inland Revenue Department on May 21, 2026.

Commissioner General of Inland Revenue Rukdevi Fernando said the department proudly reached the milestone of collecting more than one trillion rupees in tax revenue, strengthening the country’s financial stability and supporting public services.

“I am pleased to inform you that the Inland Revenue Department proudly marks the achievement of collecting over one trillion rupees in tax revenue as of May 18, 2026, strengthening the country’s financial stability and public services,” the statement noted.

Rukdevi Fernando also thanked taxpayers across the country for contributing to the achievement by paying taxes directly and indirectly.

“I extend my sincere thanks to all esteemed citizens who fulfilled their duty toward the country and contributed to this achievement by paying taxes directly and indirectly,” the statement said.