Sri Lankan Rupee weakens against US Dollar

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 21, 2026 - 9:15 am

The Sri Lankan Rupee weakened against the US Dollar today (May 21), with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and several commercial banks reporting higher exchange rates.

According to the latest exchange rates released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, the US Dollar buying rate stood at Rs. 332.08, while the selling rate was Rs. 342.70.

Several commercial banks in Sri Lanka also reported higher US Dollar rates today.

At People’s Bank, the buying rate was Rs. 344.44, while the selling rate stood at Rs. 354.24.

Bank of Ceylon reported a buying rate of Rs. 343.50 and a selling rate of Rs. 352.50.

At NDB Bank, the buying rate was Rs. 336.5, while the selling rate was Rs. 346.5.

Nations Trust Bank reported the US Dollar buying rate at Rs. 333.31 and the selling rate at Rs. 347.17.

Meanwhile, Commercial Bank of Ceylon recorded a buying rate of Rs. 335.39 and a selling rate of Rs. 346.50.