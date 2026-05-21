Sri Lanka to resume vehicle number plate printing by June 10, 2026

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 21, 2026 - 9:39 am

Vehicle number plate printing operations in Sri Lanka will officially begin on or before June 10, 2026, Acting Commissioner General of Motor Traffic N. Devapriya announced in a statement.

He said the contract for printing vehicle number plates was awarded to South Asian Technologies (Pvt) Ltd for a period of five years based on scientific recommendations, as well as the independent decisions of the Bid Evaluation Committee and the Standing High-Level Procurement Committee (SHLPC).

According to the Acting Commissioner General, the contract was awarded to the company on January 20, 2026, while the official agreement was signed on March 10, 2026.

He stated that under the legal conditions of the agreement, printing operations must begin within three months of signing the agreement. A separate timeframe had also been provided at the time the contract was awarded for the commencement of printing activities.

Accordingly, vehicle number plate printing operations in Sri Lanka are scheduled to officially recommence on or before June 10, 2026, in line with the agreement.

N. Devapriya further said that the company has already installed the required machinery at the Werahera premises of the Department of Motor Traffic in order to begin operations on the scheduled date, and that the work is currently in its final stage.