PM Harini meets Sri Lankan community in London

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 21, 2026 - 7:32 pm

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, who is on an official visit to the United Kingdom, met members of the Sri Lankan community in London on May 20, 2026 and held discussions on the country’s economy, governance, and political changes.

Nearly 1,000 Sri Lankans representing the Sinhala, Tamil and Muslim communities attended the event despite it being held on a weekday, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya said the government had managed to stabilize the country’s economy and provide relief to the public despite natural disasters and international crises. She also stated that Sri Lanka’s political culture has undergone a positive transformation that cannot be reversed.

Saroja Paulraj, Minister of Women and Child Affairs, said a governance system had now been established where all communities are treated equally and the benefits of economic development are shared fairly among citizens.

The event also allowed members of the Sri Lankan community to directly raise questions and share their views with the Prime Minister and the Minister, moving away from the traditional format of political gatherings.

According to the organizing committee, all expenses related to the event, including dinner, were covered by the participants themselves. The organizers also claimed that opposition groups appeared unsettled by the transparent nature of the event, as such gatherings had previously been organized using public funds.

The event was also attended by Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Nimal Senadheera.