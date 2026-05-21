42 ancient paintings missing from National Art Gallery

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 21, 2026 - 12:02 pm

Forty-two ancient paintings kept at the National Art Gallery have gone missing, Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Hiniduma Sunil Senevi told Parliament today (May 21).

The Minister made this statement while responding to oral questions in the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

He said the disappearance was revealed after a stock verification board conducted an inspection of paintings and sculptures at the National Art Gallery in 2015.

According to the stock register, the National Art Gallery was supposed to have a total of 281 paintings. However, the Minister said that only 239 paintings are currently available at the gallery.

As a result, 42 paintings listed in the stock records are reported to be missing.