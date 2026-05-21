Sri Lanka Cricket gets new selection committee

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 21, 2026 - 8:00 pm

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has approved the members nominated for the new Selection Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket, with Kapila Wijegunawardena appointed as Chairman.

The Ministry said the approval was granted by Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Sunil Kumara Gamage following a request made by Sri Lanka Cricket yesterday (20), according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Sports.

The appointments have been made under the powers vested by Section 39 (1) of the Sports Law No. 25 of 1973 and the Extraordinary Gazette Notification No. 2437/24 dated May 21, 2025.

The newly appointed members of the Selection Committee are:

Kapila Wijegunawardena – Chairman

– Chairman Amal Silva – Member

– Member Brendon Kuruppu – Member

– Member Waruna Waragoda – Member

– Member Vanessa De Silva – Member

The Ministry stated that it expects the new appointments to help ensure that future selection processes in Sri Lankan cricket are carried out with greater transparency and efficiency.