Sri Lanka President announces record LKR 2,000 Billion capital expenditure plan for 2027

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 22, 2026 - 7:29 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says the Government plans to allocate LKR 2,000 billion for capital expenditure in 2027, making it the highest capital expenditure allocation in the country’s history.

The President made these remarks today (May 22) while attending the commencement of construction work on the Ampara Multi-Purpose Town Hall project, which is being implemented at a cost of LKR 1,744.85 million.

The new multi-purpose complex, equipped with modern facilities, is being constructed to fulfil a long-standing public requirement that has remained unmet for more than 70 years. The project aims to improve facilities for the public visiting the Ampara Municipal Council, provide the business community with a lawful and well-regulated environment to develop their enterprises and enhance the cultural life of the people of the Ampara District.

The complex will include a modern auditorium, shopping complex, office complex and a spacious vehicle parking facility. Construction is scheduled to be completed by December 31, 2028.

A special feature of the occasion was the participation of E.D. Hemachandra, an employee who has dedicated many years of service towards the development of the Ampara Municipal Council, as an invited guest.

Addressing the gathering, President Dissanayake also said that LKR 22,000 million has been allocated in 2026 for the construction of roads, bridges, canals and public buildings in the Ampara District. He stressed that public officials have the responsibility to ensure the funds are properly utilised within the 2026 financial year to provide timely benefits to the public.

The President further said that delays in implementing projects have resulted in major cost increases in the past. According to reports received by the Government, some projects initially estimated at LKR 300 billion had eventually cost LKR 600 billion due to delays and failure to complete them on time.

President Dissanayake also stated that the Treasury is now maintaining a positive balance due to improved financial management, compared to 2022 and 2023 when the Treasury overdraft stood at LKR 800 billion.

He added that the Government recently held discussions with Members of Parliament from relevant districts regarding development work required in their areas and that necessary allocations for those projects could be included in the upcoming Budget.

Members of the Maha Sangha and clergy of other religions, Eastern Province Governor Professor Jayantha Lal Ratnasekara, Deputy Minister Wasantha Piyathissa, Member of Parliament Manjula Rathnayake, Mayor of Ampara Indika Wijewickrama, Provincial Chief Secretary M.W.G. Dissanayake, Ampara District Secretary Anupama Mangala Wickramarachchi, public officials and residents were also present at the occasion.