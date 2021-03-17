Foreign-made pistol, ammo found in Azath Salley’s vehicle – Police

A foreign-made pistol with ammunition recovered by CID in a vehicle belonging to former Western Province Governor Azath Sally yesterday, Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The CID arrested Azath Salley in Kollupitiya last evening (March 16) by the CID in connection with a statement he had made on March 10.

Salley has been detained under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism (PTA) following the instructions of the Attorney General and is currently under interrogation.