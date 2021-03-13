Foreign Ministry conveys concerns about Sri Lanka flag doormat

The Foreign Ministry yesterday said Government concerns over the sale of the national flag being sold as a doormat on Amazon have been conveyed to both the Sri Lankan Embassy in China and the Chinese Embassy in Colombo.

There have been recent reports on social media platforms of a ‘Sri Lanka Flag Non-Slip Doormat’ which is being advertised for online purchase on the Amazon website, the Ministry said in a short statement.Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage has informed the Sri Lankan Embassy in Beijing to contact the manufacturer concerned in China and also has brought to the attention of the Chinese Embassy in Colombo, the advertising of Sri Lanka’s national flag as a doormat.

The Sri Lankan Embassy in Washington DC has also been instructed to follow up on the matter with the advertising platform Amazon.

(Source: Daily FT)