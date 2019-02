The Ministry of Finance says that fuel prices have been increased with effect from midnight today (11), based on the fuel pricing formula.

92 Octane Petrol increased by Rs. 6 (Rs. 129)

95 Octane Petrol increased by Rs. 5 (Rs.152)

Super Diesel increased by Rs. 8 (Rs. 126)

Auto Diesel increased by Rs. 4 (Rs. 103)