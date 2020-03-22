The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation says the fuel supply, an essential service, will continue unhindered and without any shortage.

Chairman of the CPC Sumith Wijesinghe said sufficient stocks are available at the storage terminal and at filling stations.

The Chairman noted that sufficient stocks will be maintained when curfew is lifted adding that there is no requirement to remain in queues for fuel.

480 filling stations covering each Police area have remained open during curfew in order to ensure essential services are maintained.

Information pertaining to the filling stations that are open during curfew can be obtained via the official website of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation.

