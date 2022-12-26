Gotabaya Rajapaksa and wife leave for USA

Former Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and four of his family members left for the United States this morning (December 26), airport sources said.

They said the former president’s spouse Ioma Rajapaksa, daughter-in-law Sewwandi Rajapaksa, his son Manoj Rajapaksa and grandchild were among those who left for the USA at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning.