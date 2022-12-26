Gotabaya Rajapaksa and wife leave for USA
Posted in Local News
Former Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and four of his family members left for the United States this morning (December 26), airport sources said.
They said the former president’s spouse Ioma Rajapaksa, daughter-in-law Sewwandi Rajapaksa, his son Manoj Rajapaksa and grandchild were among those who left for the USA at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning.
Aney, Gahapu padekuth nehe – Bere paluwakuth nehe. But thanks for coming back to give an opportunity to take you to the court to those who claimed to have mountains of evidence of wrong doing, but never could produce anything. Bye!
Good bye good riddance and stick to your former job as a Jet petrol station attendant USA which is more suits to your intelligent. Thanks for your ” splendor and prosperity” slogan as a result the country is on its knees.