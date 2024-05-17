Sri Lanka’s former Army Chief Mahesh Senanayake joins SJB

Sri Lanka’s former Army Commander, retired General Mahesh Senanayake, has joined the Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB).

Subsequently, he was appointed as the leader of the ‘Samagi Ranaviru Balawegaya,’ which is affiliated with the SJB.

He received the appointment from SJB Party Leader Sajith Premadasa this morning (May 17).

The leader of the SJB, Sajith Premadasa, in a Facebook post, said that the former Army Chief joined the Samagi Jana Balawegaya to support the program to rebuild Sri Lanka.

Senanayake was the 22nd Commander of the Army and served for over two years in the position.

Prior to that, he had served as the Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army.

After formally retiring from the Sri Lanka Army, he was promoted to the rank of General by then-President Maithripala Sirisena on August 20, 2019.

Later, Senanayake contested the 2019 Presidential Election and placed fourth after the three candidates from the three major political parties.