Diana Gamage loses Parliamentary seat
Posted by Editor on May 8, 2024 - 11:01 am
Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court declared today (May 8) that State Minister Diana Gamage is not legally qualified to hold a parliamentary seat because she is not a citizen of Sri Lanka.
This verdict came in response to a petition filed by social activist Oshala Herath, which highlighted that, as a British citizen, Diana Gamage cannot hold a parliamentary position according to the constitution.
After careful consideration of the facts, the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka issued this order.
The application against Diana Gamage was considered in the presence of a three-judge bench comprising Justices Gamini Amarasekera, Kumuduni Wickremesinghe, and Janak De Silva.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka President highlights economic progress and future challenges May 9, 2024
- Special unit formed to track Sri Lankan citizens deployed in Russia-Ukraine conflict May 9, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election scheduled for day between September 17 and October 16 May 9, 2024
- Court imposes foreign travel ban on Diana Gamage May 9, 2024
- President sets deadline for Bingiriya industrial zone development May 9, 2024
Goodbye Diana,
You were indeed a colourful politician.
We will miss you, especially your Cannabis growing initiatives.