Diana Gamage loses Parliamentary seat

May 8, 2024

Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court declared today (May 8) that State Minister Diana Gamage is not legally qualified to hold a parliamentary seat because she is not a citizen of Sri Lanka.

This verdict came in response to a petition filed by social activist Oshala Herath, which highlighted that, as a British citizen, Diana Gamage cannot hold a parliamentary position according to the constitution.

After careful consideration of the facts, the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka issued this order.

The application against Diana Gamage was considered in the presence of a three-judge bench comprising Justices Gamini Amarasekera, Kumuduni Wickremesinghe, and Janak De Silva.