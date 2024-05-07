A.H.M. Fowzie’s son Nauzer Fowzie arrested
Posted by Editor on May 7, 2024 - 7:58 pm
Former Provincial Councillor Nauzer Fowzie, the son of the former Minister A.H.M. Fowzie, has been arrested by Kollupitiya Police on charges of assault following an accident involving his vehicle, the police said.
He is accused of assaulting an individual after hitting the same person with his vehicle on School Lane in Kollupitiya.
However, Nauzer Fowzie was subsequently released on police bail pending further investigation into the matter.
Kollupitiya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.
Any update on this? Released on bail??