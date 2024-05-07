Murder suspect of Health Inspectors’ Association treasurer nabbed at BIA

Posted by Editor on May 7, 2024 - 1:43 pm

A member of an organized crime gang involved in the murder of Roshan Kumara Vithanage, Treasurer of the Public Health Inspectors’ Association, was apprehended at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) last night (May 06).

The individual in question has been identified as 30-year-old Patthini Devage Thivanka Manohara, a resident of Karandeniya, Elpitiya.

On February 26, a 51-year-old Public Health Inspector (PHI) named Roshan Kumara Vithanage, residing in Pathiraja Mawatha, Elpitiya, was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen who arrived at his residence on a motorcycle and subsequently fled the scene.

Roshan Kumara Vithanage was the Treasurer of the Public Health Inspectors’ Association at the time of his death.

This suspect had been under investigation by the police for several other homicides, including that of the Public Health Inspectors’ Association Treasurer.

Upon his arrest at the airport, it was revealed that he was attempting to flee to Dubai using a counterfeit passport registered under the name Maduraduwa Dilshan Madhusankha de Silva.

It was also disclosed that the suspect had previously served in the Commando Regiment of the Sri Lanka Army before leaving the service.

At 07:15 PM, while attempting to board Emirates flight EK-653, the suspect was detained by the airport’s CID officers.

Following this, a specialized police team, which included officers from the Special Task Force (STF), arrived at Katunayake Airport at 05:55 AM today (May 07) to escort him to the Colombo CID headquarters for further interrogation.