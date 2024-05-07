Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets up by 9.6% in April 2024
Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets grew by 9.6% in April 2024, as announced by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).
Consequently, the value of official reserve assets, which stood at $4.96 billion in March 2024, increased to $5.43 billion in April 2024.
The CBSL noted that this includes the $1.4 billion provided by China under a financial exchange agreement.
