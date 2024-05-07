‘Manna Ramesh’ repatriated to Sri Lanka from Dubai

Posted by Editor on May 7, 2024 - 9:22 am

The Sri Lanka Police announced that Ramesh Priyajanaka, also known as ‘Manna Ramesh’, the leader of an underworld criminal gang, was extradited from Dubai to Sri Lanka this morning (May 07) by a team of CID officers.

DIG Nihal Thalduwa confirmed that the CID officers assigned to accompany the apprehended underworld figure arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake earlier today (May 07).

Reports emerged on March 06 that Ramesh Priyajanaka, alias ‘Manna Ramesh’, a notorious underworld figure, had been arrested by Dubai Police while traveling in a car with his wife and two children in Dubai, UAE, prompting Sri Lankan security forces to take action.

Subsequently, a team of police officers was dispatched to Dubai to facilitate his return to Sri Lanka, following a request made to the Dubai Police for his extradition.

Earlier, an Interpol Red Notice was issued for the arrest of ‘Manna Ramesh’, who faces charges from the Sri Lanka Police for various crimes, including multiple murders in the Avissawella area and its surroundings.

He is suspected to be the mastermind behind several criminal activities in Sri Lanka while based in Dubai.

The criminal gang led by ‘Manna Ramesh’ is implicated in numerous crimes, including homicides, drug trafficking, and extortion operations.

Further investigations into the repatriated criminal figure will be conducted by the CID.