Sri Lanka cabinet takes decision on Visa Fees
May 6, 2024
The Cabinet of Ministers in Sri Lanka has decided to maintain the current fee of $50 per person for a 30-day visa for foreigners visiting Sri Lanka.
This decision was made during today’s (May 06) meeting, held in the afternoon.
Furthermore, it has been determined that the visa-free service, previously available to citizens of seven countries – India, China, Russia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia will remain in effect.
Additionally, the Department of Immigration and Emigration will assume full responsibility for issuing the relevant visa upon entry of a foreigner into Sri Lanka.
