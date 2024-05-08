Basil Rajapaksa urges General Election first, while President focuses on Presidential Polls

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) founder Basil Rajapaksa reiterated yesterday (May 7) that his party insists on holding the general election before the presidential elections.

However, President Ranil Wickremesinghe holds a different view, as per a reliable source within the party.

Mr. Rajapaksa conveyed his stance during a meeting with the party’s parliamentary group. Prior to this, he had discussions with the President regarding the current political landscape.

According to the SLPP, a considerable number of its MPs advocate for holding the general election before the presidential elections, which are scheduled for October this year as per the Constitution. The next parliamentary election is slated for 2025, but the President has the authority to dissolve Parliament prematurely and call for a snap election.

Reportedly, Mr. Rajapaksa instructed the MPs to be prepared for any election scenario. They were advised to initiate political activities in anticipation of whichever election might occur first.

On the other hand, SLPP MPs holding ministerial positions in the government favor conducting the presidential elections first. Earlier, Mr. Rajapaksa emphasized to the media that he is committed to avoiding any conflicts with the President regarding his stance.