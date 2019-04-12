Gotabaya returns
Posted in Local News
Former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa is scheduled to arrive at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning (April 12).
Sources said that Rajapaksa would come in an Emirates flight. Several days ago, local media reported two cases, including one in respect of the January 2009 assassination of The Sunday Leader editor Lasantha Wickrematunga, being filed in the US against the former Rajapaksa has sought to renounce his US citizenship to contest 2019 presidential poll on the SLPP ticket. (SF)
(The Island)
Welcome back War Hero.
Please kiss the earth when you alight from the plane like your brother did following the ending of the terrorist war.
We, the millennial, need you; you are the next Prezzo.
Inform the Courts in California that they can shove the cases against you in the place where the sun does not shine.
A million people in Katunayake to carry the returning HERO on their shoulders and lodge him in Janadhipthi Mandiraya.
That’s where he belongs.
Fareena and Esmee communicate the wishes of the millenial.
The King and his side-kick RW should oblige by rescinding 19A.
Light at the end of the tunnel.
The ‘Eliya’ arrives back home, safely