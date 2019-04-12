Former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa is scheduled to arrive at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning (April 12).

Sources said that Rajapaksa would come in an Emirates flight. Several days ago, local media reported two cases, including one in respect of the January 2009 assassination of The Sunday Leader editor Lasantha Wickrematunga, being filed in the US against the former Rajapaksa has sought to renounce his US citizenship to contest 2019 presidential poll on the SLPP ticket. (SF)

(The Island)