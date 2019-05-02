The Government should place more trust in the country’s Armed Forces and the Police, rather than bringing foreign investigators to aid in the Easter Sunday attacks investigations, Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa said yesterday (1).

He said so while addressing a Joint Opposition (JO) May Day gathering at the Kotte Municipal Council Hall.

“It’s alright to ask for other countries’ assistance, but the Government must not let them bring their people to Sri Lanka. First of all, the Government should place their trust in our own Army and in our own people,” added Rajapaksa.

He claimed that it is now evident that the next election will bring victory for the JO.

“The only two things that this Government has done on time so far were the power cuts and the changing of oil prices. But we are here to assure that the next Government will be ours.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, Prof. G.L. Peiris, also speaking on the occasion, criticised the proposed Counter Terrorism Act (CTA).

“There is nothing much about terrorism in the CTA. However, the CTA will be able to place restrictions on trade union action and the Media. Rather than penalise terrorists, it protects them as well. Under the CTA, the death penalty cannot be given to a terrorist, instead it will be a life sentence,” he claimed.

