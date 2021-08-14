Special Commodity Levy imposed on a series of food items

An Extraordinary Gazette Notification has been issued imposing a Special Commodity Levy on several items, including Sprats, Dried fish, Kurakkan flour, mustard seeds and salt.

The Gazette Notification under section 2 of the Special Commodity Levy Act, No.48 of 2007 was issued by the Finance Minister, Basil Rajapaksa, for a variety of products.

Accordingly, a levy of Rs.100 will be imposed on a kilo of sprats and dried fish.

A Rs.50 levy will be imposed on a kilogram of mathe seed.

A levy of Rs.150 will be imposed on a kilo of kurakkan flour, while mustard seeds will be taxed at Rs.62 per kilogram.

The Finance Ministry has also imposed a Rs. 40 levy on salt and pure sodium chloride.

The highest levy has been imposed on butter and dairy spreads.

Accordingly, Rs. 880 special commodity levy will be imposed on one kg of butter and dairy spreads.

H.S. Code Commodity Item Special Commodity Levy 0305.54.10 Sprats Rs. 100.00 per kg 0305.52.00

0305.53.00

0305.54.90

0305.59.30

0305.59.90 Dried Fish Rs. 100.00 per kg 0405.10 Butter Rs. 880.00 per kg 0405.20 Dairy Spreads Rs. 880.00 per kg 0405.90 Other Rs. 880.00 per kg 0910.99.10 Mathe Seeds Rs. 50.00 per kg 1102.90.20 Kurakkan (Eleusine coracana spp.) flour Rs. 150.00 per kg 1207.50 Mustard Seeds Rs. 62.00 per kg 2501.00 Salt (including table salt and denatured salt) and pure sodium chloride Rs. 40.00 per kg