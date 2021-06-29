Health Ministry approves home treatment for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients

The Ministry of Health has said asymptomatic COVID-19 patients can be treated in their own homes.

The Ministry of Health has in a media statement said that a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, has led to the congestion of interim treatment centres and dedicated COVID-19 hospitals. Thus, there is a delay in admitting a COVID-19 patient to a hospital in the Western Province and several other parts of the country.

“A number of health unions including the Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) have urged us to come up with a mechanism to treat some patients at home. If not, there would be increasing numbers of people who die of complications due to late hospital admissions, they warned.

Under this system, asymptomatic patients can contact a doctor via the 1390 hotline. Once a doctor is assigned to the patient, he or she will monitor the patient until he can be taken to a treatment centre.

“This will allow medical staff to focus on the priority groups like those above 60 and those with non-communicable diseases. This way we can not only manage hospital space properly but also reduce deaths.”

Around 400 doctors have been assigned to communicate with patients and monitor their progress on a daily basis.

(Source: The Island)