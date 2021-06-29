Updated announcement on isolation orders

Several localities in Colombo and Gampaha districts have been isolated with effect from 6.00 am today (June 29), the Army Commander General Shavendra Silva announced.

Thereby, the following areas will be under isolation orders until further notice:

Colombo District

Kolonnawa Police Area

All parts of Sinhapura GN Division except Sanhidasevana Apartment Complex

Gampaha District

Kelaniya Police Area

Galborella 100 Watta GN Division

Meanwhile, the isolation orders imposed on the following areas have been lifted effective from this morning:

Nuwara-Eliya District

Kotmale Police Area

Kaludamada GN Division

Hapugasthalawa GN Division

Weerapura GN Division

Pahala Goraka Oya GN Division

Gampaha District

Biyagama Police Area

All parts of Yatihena GN Division except Polhena Road, Lake View Road and BOI Road up to Lake Road

Meegahawatta Police Area

All parts of Siyambalapewatta GN Division except Upul Wasantha Road, Ariyadasa Withanage Road, end of Ariyadasa Withanage Road, Devala Road, Siyambalapewatta Kaduboda Road

Galle District

Induruwa Police Area

Bolthuduwa Village in Gonagala GN Division

Ampara District

Samanturai Police Area

Nawa Walathapitiya Village

Batticaloa District

Valachchenai Police Area

Meeravodi East 207

Meeravodi West 207 B

Manchakolai Baduriya 207 A