HNB contributes Rs. 100 Million to ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ Fund

Posted by Editor on December 16, 2025 - 7:16 pm

Hatton National Bank (HNB) has contributed Rs. 100 million to the ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ Fund, which was launched to support communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

The ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ Fund, established to assist communities impacted by Cyclone Ditwah and to facilitate national recovery efforts, continues to attract generous support from local and international organizations, the business community, and philanthropists.

The cheque was presented today (December 16) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo by the Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Damith Pallewatte, together with Chief Operating Officer Mr. Sanjaya Wijemanna, to the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.