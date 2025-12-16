HNB contributes Rs. 100 Million to ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ Fund
Hatton National Bank (HNB) has contributed Rs. 100 million to the ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ Fund, which was launched to support communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah.
The ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ Fund, established to assist communities impacted by Cyclone Ditwah and to facilitate national recovery efforts, continues to attract generous support from local and international organizations, the business community, and philanthropists.
The cheque was presented today (December 16) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo by the Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Damith Pallewatte, together with Chief Operating Officer Mr. Sanjaya Wijemanna, to the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- HNB contributes Rs. 100 Million to ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ Fund December 16, 2025
- Former Minister C.B. Rathnayake granted bail December 16, 2025
- Six suspects arrested in Bulnewa house burglary, stolen Prado and cash recovered December 16, 2025
- Sri Lanka floods destroy over one Million vital documents December 16, 2025
- Tamil Nadu sends 950 tonnes of relief to Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah December 16, 2025