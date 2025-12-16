Tamil Nadu sends 950 tonnes of relief to Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah

The Government of Tamil Nadu dispatched 950 metric tonnes of relief items to Sri Lanka on December 6, 2025, to assist those affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

The flag-off ceremony for the consignment was held on December 6, 2025, at Chennai Sea Port and was presided over by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka for Southern India, Dr. Ganesanathan Geathiswaran, attended the event.

At Dr. Geathiswaran’s request, the state government coordinated the shipment from both Chennai and Tuticorin ports. The relief consignment includes essential items such as dhal, sugar, milk powder, towels, sarees, and other life-support supplies to aid affected communities.

This gesture reflects the ongoing cooperation and support between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka during times of natural disasters.