Former Minister C.B. Rathnayake granted bail

Posted by Editor on December 16, 2025 - 10:45 am

Former Minister C.B. Rathnayake, who had been in remand custody, was today (December 16) ordered by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama to be released on bail.

The magistrate ordered the suspect to be released on two personal bails of 2 million rupees each and also prohibited him from traveling abroad.

On December 2, 2025, former Minister C.B. Rathnayake was taken into custody by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) in connection with an offense under the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

According to an investigation conducted by the Assets Investigation Division of CIABOC under Section 23(a)(1) of the Bribery Act, Rathnayake allegedly earned more than 57.3 million rupees unlawfully between March 31, 2011, and March 31, 2013.

The investigation was related to his activities as a Minister during that period. Rathnayake, also known as Chandrasiri Bandara Rathnayake, had been held in remand custody from December 2 until today (December 16).

