Former Minister C.B. Rathnayake remanded

Posted by Editor on December 2, 2025 - 5:20 pm

Former Minister C. B. Rathnayake, who was arrested earlier today (December 02) by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), has been ordered to be remanded.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama made the order, stating that Rathnayake will remain in remand custody until December 16, 2025.

The decision was made after the court reviewed submissions from CIABOC officers as well as the lawyers representing the former minister.

Rathnayake was taken into custody on suspicion of illegally acquiring assets valued at more than Rs. 57.3 million. CIABOC says these assets exceed his lawful income during the period between March 31, 2011, and March 31, 2013.

