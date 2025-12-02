Sri Lanka raises flood cleanup assistance to Rs. 25,000

Posted by Editor on December 2, 2025 - 4:40 pm

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Finance has approved an increase in financial assistance for cleaning houses and property damaged by recent floods caused by the Ditwah cyclone.

The support amount has been raised from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 25,000, following a directive from Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who also serves as Minister of Finance.

In a special statement issued today (December 02), Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Planning & Economic Development, said the decision was made after a request from the Disaster Management Centre and in line with the President’s instructions.

A total of Rs. 7.5 billion has been allocated for this programme. This money comes from the Rs. 30 billion set aside in the national budget for disaster management. Dr. Suriyapperuma explained that improved financial management and ongoing anti-corruption efforts have made it possible to expand the assistance effectively.

He added that the higher amount of assistance will help speed up the return to normal life for people in the affected areas and support the recovery of their livelihoods.

The mechanism for distributing the money has already been put in place. Through coordination with Grama Niladhari officers, the assistance will be given to affected households as well as small and medium-scale business owners.

The Secretary also stated that if more relief is needed, the Ministry is prepared to provide additional support based on recommendations from the Disaster Management Centre.