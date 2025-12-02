Sri Lanka reports 410 deaths, 336 missing as extreme weather worsens

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) reports that 410 deaths caused by adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka have been recorded so far, while 336 people remain missing.

The DMC issued this update today (December 02) at 10:00 AM.

According to the latest figures, 1,466,615 individuals from 407,594 families across 25 districts have been affected.

Meanwhile, the highest number of disaster-related deaths has been reported in the Kandy District, with a total of 88 deaths. In addition, 83 deaths have been reported in the Badulla District, 75 in the Nuwara Eliya District, 52 in the Kurunegala District, and 27 in the Puttalam District.

Meanwhile, 150 people from the Kandy District, 62 from Nuwara Eliya, 48 from Kegalle, and 28 from Badulla are still missing due to the disaster.

Officials urge the public to remain vigilant and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities, as weather conditions continue to pose serious risks nationwide.