Putin extends condolences to Sri Lankan President after deadly floods and landslides

Posted by Editor on December 2, 2025 - 11:25 am

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences to Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, following the significant loss of life and extensive damage caused by the recent floods and landslides in Sri Lanka.

In his message to President Dissanayake, Putin conveyed his deep sorrow over the tragedy and affirmed Russia’s assistance during this difficult time:

“Your Excellency, please accept my sincere condolences over the numerous human casualties and the extensive destruction caused by the floods and landslides that have struck your country. I ask you to convey words of sympathy and support to the families and loved ones of those who perished, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured.”