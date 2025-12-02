UAE delivers emergency relief to Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on December 2, 2025 - 11:01 am

A consignment of aid from the United Arab Emirates for people in Sri Lanka affected by the recent disaster arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport, Katunayake, today (December 2) at 12:00 AM.

The shipment includes temporary housing units, food packs, tents, vehicles for rescue teams, and motorbikes designed for challenging terrain, among other essential items.

A C-17 aircraft, one of the world’s largest cargo transport planes, operated by the UAE Air Force, transported the consignment from Abu Dhabi.

Three more similar aircraft are scheduled to arrive at Bandaranaike International Airport in the coming days.

The relief items were officially handed over by Mr. Rashed Ali Al Mazrouei, Second Secretary at the Embassy of the UAE in Colombo, to Ms. Sewwandi de Silva, Director (Middle East) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Major General Sumedha Wijekoon, Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka; and Captain Daminda Rambukwella.