SLAF Pilot killed in crash posthumously promoted to Group Captain

Posted by Editor on December 2, 2025 - 10:24 am

Wing Commander Nirmal Siyambalapitiya, who tragically lost his life in the recent helicopter crash in Lunuwila, Wennappuwa, has been posthumously promoted to the rank of Group Captain, the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) announced.

According to the SLAF, Siyambalapitiya’s dedication, professionalism, and exemplary service were deeply valued and held in the highest esteem.

The incident occurred on November 30, 2025, when a Sri Lanka Air Force Bell 212 helicopter, piloted by Wing Commander Siyambalapitiya, met with an accident due to adverse weather conditions while involved in rescue and relief operations for disaster-affected residents in the Lunuwila area in Wennappuwa.

The 41-year-old pilot passed away while receiving treatment at Marawila Base Hospital.

The Bell 212 helicopter had been engaged in delivering food supplies and other essential relief items since the morning of November 30. The crash happened near the Lunuwila bridge, where the pilot attempted to land but was hindered by people gathered on the bridge, leading to the accident during the effort to ensure a safe landing.

The helicopter went down over Gin Oya during the mission. Four others on board were injured and are currently receiving treatment at Marawila Hospital.