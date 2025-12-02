India grants airspace clearance for Pakistan’s aid flight to Sri Lanka

December 2, 2025 - 10:01 am

India has allowed Pakistan to use its airspace for an aid flight carrying relief supplies to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka, granting rapid overflight clearance for the mission, foreign media reported today.

According to Indian media, officials confirmed that Pakistan submitted the overflight request at about 1300 hours on Monday, seeking same-day permission to cross Indian airspace. India processed the request due to its humanitarian purpose, enabling the aircraft to deliver urgently needed relief materials to Sri Lanka.

The approval was formally communicated to Pakistan at 1730 hours on Monday. Indian officials highlighted that the decision was finalised within a short four-hour window and emphasised that the clearance was granted purely on humanitarian grounds.

Sri Lanka continues to face severe devastation after Cyclone Ditwah caused massive flooding across the country. More than 350 people have been confirmed dead, and authorities are still battling rising waters in several parts of Colombo.

India has also delivered 53 tons of assistance to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu. This includes 9.5 tons of emergency rations from two Indian Navy ships in Colombo. Three Indian Air Force aircraft have transported an additional 31.5 tons of relief items, including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, ready-to-eat food, medicines, surgical supplies, two BHISHM cubes, a five-member medical team for on-site training, and 80 Urban Search and Rescue personnel from the National Disaster Response Force.

Furthermore, the Indian Navy Ship Sukanya has delivered another 12 tons of relief supplies to Trincomalee, bringing India’s total support to 53 tons.