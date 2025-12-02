Sri Lanka introduces fast track system for tax free relief donations

The Government of Sri Lanka has introduced a simplified cargo clearance procedure for essential goods donated by overseas donors to help flood affected communities in Sri Lanka.

The new system exempts all import taxes and levies on donated relief items.

Officials said the procedure was developed after requests and inquiries from foreign organisations, various overseas donors and Sri Lankans living abroad who wished to offer humanitarian assistance. The simplified process is intended to speed up the clearance and distribution of aid arriving in the country.

Guidelines on donations are available at www.customs.gov.lk.

Detailed information on the types of essential goods and materials that can be donated is available at www.donate.gov.lk

Meanwhile the Cabinet has approved the establishment of the Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund to support reconstruction after the extensive damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah. The fund will be created as a statutory fund under the Presidential Secretariat and its management committee will include representatives from government and the private sector.

Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando will serve as Chairman of the committee. Senior Additional Secretary to the President G.M.R.D. Aponso will serve as Convener.