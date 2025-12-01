Japan to send emergency relief teams to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka
The Government of Japan has announced that it will send an International Emergency Assistance Team, including a medical unit, to Sri Lanka after the severe impact of Cyclone Ditwah.
The decision comes after the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) carried out an assessment in the affected regions and found that communities urgently need medical support and help with logistics.
A total of 31 specialists, made up of doctors, nurses, and other trained personnel registered with Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and JICA, are set to leave Japan on December 3, 2025.
Japan stated that the deployment reflects humanitarian concerns and the close relationship it has maintained with Sri Lanka over many years.
