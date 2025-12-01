Sri Lanka to receive $890,000 in emergency support from the United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has announced that it will provide $890,000 (£675,000) in emergency humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka is beginning to rebuild after the severe damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah, which struck communities hard and left many people in need of support.

The UK’s assistance will focus on helping those most affected by the cyclone. The aid will be delivered in partnership with the Red Cross, the United Nations in Sri Lanka, and several local organizations.

These groups will work together to provide essential supplies, including food, clean water, medical care, and other life-saving support.