Sri Lanka Police warn against false information during disaster

Posted by Editor on December 1, 2025 - 5:03 pm

Sri Lanka Police Spokesman Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F. U. Wootler said today that strict legal action will be taken against individuals who spread false and unethical information on social media during the current disaster situation.

He stated that the entire country is working together at this difficult time, and misleading news shared online creates fear and panic among the public. According to him, the Criminal Investigation Department has already received several complaints regarding such false reports, and the Computer Crimes Division has begun investigations.

ASP Wootler made these remarks during a media briefing held today (December 01), at the Tri Forces Headquarters.

He explained that while the Government is working with full commitment to maintain essential services and supplies without interruption, some individuals continue to spread unverified information through social media.

He said that issuing or publishing statements that cause fear among the public is a serious wrongdoing and is punishable by law.

The Police Spokesman respectfully requested the public not to share unethical or false news at a time when the whole country is standing together in unity to face this disaster.

He further noted that there have been reports of criminal incidents in some affected areas, including relief centres.

Offences such as rape, unlawful entry, theft, and robbery will be dealt with strictly under the Sri Lankan Penal Code.

He added that the Government expects responsible cooperation from everyone to ensure the safety and welfare of affected communities.

ASP Wootler also said that the Police Department has put in place several urgent measures to protect foreign visitors currently in Sri Lanka.

Tourists may report any issue to the Tourist Police Division via 0718591894, 0112421070, or the hotline 1912. They may also contact the Airport Tourist OIC on 0718596057 or the Airport Duty OIC on 0718591640.

In addition, following the instructions of the Inspector General of Police, Priyantha Weerasooriya, a special operations center functioning around the clock has been set up at Police Headquarters.

The public may report any issue or provide information related to affected persons through the following numbers: 0718595884, 0718595883, 0718595882, 0718595881, and 0718595880.