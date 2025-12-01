Welikada inmates donate lunch rations to flood victims

Posted by Editor on December 1, 2025 - 12:52 pm

Steps have been taken to donate the dry rations allocated for the lunch of inmates at the Welikada Prison for December 01, 2025, to support people affected by the floods in Sri Lanka caused by the adverse weather conditions.

The donation was made following a request from the prison administration. A total of 3874 male and female inmates serving sentences at the Welikada Prison agreed to give up their lunch rations to help the flood-affected communities.

The dry rations were officially handed over this morning (December 01) at the Welikada Prison premises. Senior Superintendent of the Welikada Prison, Rajiv S. Silva, together with prison officers and inmates, presented the items to the Deputy Mayor of the Colombo Municipal Council, Hemantha Kumara.

The donation included 750 kilograms of Nadu rice, 50 packets of coconut cream, 100 kilograms of chickpeas, 100 kilograms of cowpea, 10 kilograms of green gram, 60 kilograms of soya meat, 100 kilograms of sugar, 10 kilograms of tea leaves, 10 kilograms of chilli powder, 30 kilograms of onions, and 100 kilograms of Mysore dhal.

Members of the Colombo Municipal Council, prison officials, and inmates attended the event. The Deputy Mayor, the Senior Superintendent of the Prison, and an inmate expressed their views regarding this act of support.