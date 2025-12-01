China Provides USD 100,000 and LKR 10 Million in aid to Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah

Posted by Editor on December 1, 2025 - 10:10 am

In response to the severe floods and landslides caused by Cyclone Ditwah, which led to significant casualties and widespread property damage across Sri Lanka, the Chinese government and its people have extended urgent support to the country.

The Chinese Embassy in Colombo announced that the Red Cross Society of China has provided USD 100,000 in emergency cash assistance to the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society to help with ongoing relief efforts. The Embassy also confirmed that further emergency aid from the Chinese government is underway.

Chinese community organizations in Sri Lanka have joined the relief efforts. The Chinese Chamber of Commerce and the Overseas Chinese Association have launched donation drives, collecting a total of LKR 10 million to assist affected areas.

The Embassy expressed solidarity with those impacted by the disaster, stating that the people of China “share the grief” of those affected. It also voiced confidence in Sri Lanka’s ability to recover:

“Under the firm leadership of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and with the collective support of the international community, the valiant Sri Lankan people will undoubtedly overcome the disaster, stand united in solidarity, and rebuild their homes in the near future.”